Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:52 PM

5718 Perch Drive North

5718 Perch Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Perch Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

This recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping, and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Deck, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient Features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Perch Drive North have any available units?
5718 Perch Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 Perch Drive North have?
Some of 5718 Perch Drive North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Perch Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Perch Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Perch Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Perch Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Perch Drive North offer parking?
No, 5718 Perch Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Perch Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Perch Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Perch Drive North have a pool?
No, 5718 Perch Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Perch Drive North have accessible units?
No, 5718 Perch Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Perch Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Perch Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

