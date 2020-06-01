5718 Perch Drive North

Amenities

This recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping, and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Deck, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient Features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.