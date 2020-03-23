All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

5714 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available soon.

(RLNE3738757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Akra Ave have any available units?
5714 Akra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5714 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Akra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Akra Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Akra Ave offer parking?
No, 5714 Akra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5714 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Akra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5714 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5714 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 Akra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5714 Akra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
