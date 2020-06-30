Rent Calculator
5709 MILMAR DR S
5709 MILMAR DR S
5709 Milmar Drive South
No Longer Available
Location
5709 Milmar Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Glen
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly renovated bungalow features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large living room, dining room, huge yard, detached garage.This home has lots of potential.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S have any available units?
5709 MILMAR DR S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5709 MILMAR DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5709 MILMAR DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 MILMAR DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5709 MILMAR DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S offer parking?
Yes, 5709 MILMAR DR S offers parking.
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 MILMAR DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S have a pool?
No, 5709 MILMAR DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S have accessible units?
No, 5709 MILMAR DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 MILMAR DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 MILMAR DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 MILMAR DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
