5689 Colony Pine Circle

Amenities
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•One bedroom with one full bathroom downstairs
•Master bedroom
•Large walk-in master closet
•Kitchen features stainless steel appliances
•Back screened patio
•Large shady fenced yard
•Laundry room with washer and dryer
•Lawn maintenance included in rent
•Near NAS Jax, Interstate 295 & Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevard
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,160, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,160, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.