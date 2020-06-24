All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5689 Colony Pine Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5689 Colony Pine Circle
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:53 PM

5689 Colony Pine Circle

5689 Colony Pine Cir N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5689 Colony Pine Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•One bedroom with one full bathroom downstairs
•Master bedroom
•Large walk-in master closet
•Kitchen features stainless steel appliances
•Back screened patio
•Large shady fenced yard
•Laundry room with washer and dryer
•Lawn maintenance included in rent
•Near NAS Jax, Interstate 295 & Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevard

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,160, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,160, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have any available units?
5689 Colony Pine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have?
Some of 5689 Colony Pine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5689 Colony Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5689 Colony Pine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5689 Colony Pine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5689 Colony Pine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle offer parking?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5689 Colony Pine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have a pool?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5689 Colony Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5689 Colony Pine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia