Cozy 3bedrooms/1.5bath for rent. Fresh new paint and brand new carpet. Property is situated on a large corner lot. Fenced in back yard. Property is conveniently located just off of Arlington Expressway. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Jacksonville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5678 COLCORD AVE have any available units?
5678 COLCORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.