All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5678 COLCORD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5678 COLCORD AVE
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

5678 COLCORD AVE

5678 Colcord Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5678 Colcord Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Clifton

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3bedrooms/1.5bath for rent. Fresh new paint and brand new carpet. Property is situated on a large corner lot. Fenced in back yard. Property is conveniently located just off of Arlington Expressway. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Jacksonville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5678 COLCORD AVE have any available units?
5678 COLCORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5678 COLCORD AVE have?
Some of 5678 COLCORD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5678 COLCORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5678 COLCORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5678 COLCORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5678 COLCORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5678 COLCORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5678 COLCORD AVE offers parking.
Does 5678 COLCORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5678 COLCORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5678 COLCORD AVE have a pool?
No, 5678 COLCORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5678 COLCORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 5678 COLCORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5678 COLCORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5678 COLCORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia