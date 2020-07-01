5678 COLCORD AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 3bedrooms/1.5bath for rent. Fresh new paint and brand new carpet. Property is situated on a large corner lot. Fenced in back yard. Property is conveniently located just off of Arlington Expressway. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Jacksonville.