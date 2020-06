Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Home features 4 bed/2 baths, fresh paint inside and out, tiled floors throughout, new windows, large fenced back yard and screened front porch. Located in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood. This property features large backyard with plenty of room to play and relax. Very conveniently located near schools, shopping and downtown Jacksonville.



12 month lease required