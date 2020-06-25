Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 1
5659 Merrill Rd
5659 Merrill Road
·
No Longer Available
5659 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5643 Arlington LLC - Property Id: 111504
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111504
Property Id 111504
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4817407)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5659 Merrill Rd have any available units?
5659 Merrill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5659 Merrill Rd have?
Some of 5659 Merrill Rd's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5659 Merrill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5659 Merrill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5659 Merrill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5659 Merrill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5659 Merrill Rd offer parking?
No, 5659 Merrill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5659 Merrill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5659 Merrill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5659 Merrill Rd have a pool?
No, 5659 Merrill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5659 Merrill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5659 Merrill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5659 Merrill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5659 Merrill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
