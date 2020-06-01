All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

5659 Bennington Drive

5659 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5659 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large townhome on the Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1220190?source=marketing

3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom two-story townhome
All bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs
Half bath downstairs
Kitchen offers: Eat-in space; all white appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator; pantry closet; breakfast bar; plenty of counter space
Corner stone wood-burning fireplace
Washer/dryer connections in hall upstairs
Storage room off back patio
Screened back patio
Fenced backyard
End unit

* Security deposit may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3596330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5659 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5659 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5659 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 5659 Bennington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5659 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5659 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5659 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5659 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5659 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 5659 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5659 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5659 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5659 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5659 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5659 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5659 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5659 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5659 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

