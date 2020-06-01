5659 Bennington Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Large townhome on the Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1220190?source=marketing



3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom two-story townhome

All bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs

Half bath downstairs

Kitchen offers: Eat-in space; all white appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator; pantry closet; breakfast bar; plenty of counter space

Corner stone wood-burning fireplace

Washer/dryer connections in hall upstairs

Storage room off back patio

Screened back patio

Fenced backyard

End unit



* Security deposit may vary.

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



