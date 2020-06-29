5653 Colony Pine Circle

Amenities
•Two story townhouse
•One bedroom located on first floor
•Master bedroom suite is upstairs
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet and all appliances
•Dining area open to the living room
•New carpet and wood plank vinyl flooring
•Carpeted stairs and bedrooms
•Fenced backyard
•Plenty of closet space
•Laundry room off back patio
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
'Lawn care and pest control covered by HOA paid by owner
Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.