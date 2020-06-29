All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:56 PM

5653 Colony Pine Circle

5653 Colony Pine West · No Longer Available
Location

5653 Colony Pine West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
•Two story townhouse
•One bedroom located on first floor
•Master bedroom suite is upstairs
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet and all appliances
•Dining area open to the living room
•New carpet and wood plank vinyl flooring
•Carpeted stairs and bedrooms
•Fenced backyard
•Plenty of closet space
•Laundry room off back patio

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
'Lawn care and pest control covered by HOA paid by owner

Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5653 Colony Pine Circle have any available units?
5653 Colony Pine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5653 Colony Pine Circle have?
Some of 5653 Colony Pine Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5653 Colony Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5653 Colony Pine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5653 Colony Pine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5653 Colony Pine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5653 Colony Pine Circle offer parking?
No, 5653 Colony Pine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5653 Colony Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5653 Colony Pine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5653 Colony Pine Circle have a pool?
No, 5653 Colony Pine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5653 Colony Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 5653 Colony Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5653 Colony Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5653 Colony Pine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
