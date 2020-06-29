5653 Colony Pine Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

•Two story townhouse

•One bedroom located on first floor

•Master bedroom suite is upstairs

•Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet and all appliances

•Dining area open to the living room

•New carpet and wood plank vinyl flooring

•Carpeted stairs and bedrooms

•Fenced backyard

•Plenty of closet space

•Laundry room off back patio



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

'Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

'Lawn care and pest control covered by HOA paid by owner



Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.