Jacksonville, FL
5649 Falcon Street West
Last updated April 15 2019 at 4:53 PM

5649 Falcon Street West

5649 West Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Location

5649 West Falcon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available 4/12/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Falcon Street West have any available units?
5649 Falcon Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5649 Falcon Street West currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Falcon Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Falcon Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5649 Falcon Street West is pet friendly.
Does 5649 Falcon Street West offer parking?
No, 5649 Falcon Street West does not offer parking.
Does 5649 Falcon Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Falcon Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Falcon Street West have a pool?
No, 5649 Falcon Street West does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Falcon Street West have accessible units?
No, 5649 Falcon Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Falcon Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 Falcon Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5649 Falcon Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5649 Falcon Street West does not have units with air conditioning.

