Beautifully remodeled clean townhome in very convenient location.It is approx. 5 miles from NAS gate. Fenced in backyard, new luxury vinyl planks in living area like new GE appliances make this one will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have any available units?
5647 BENNINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time.