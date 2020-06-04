All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

5647 BENNINGTON DR

5647 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5647 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled clean townhome in very convenient location.It is approx. 5 miles from NAS gate. Fenced in backyard, new luxury vinyl planks in living area like new GE appliances make this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have any available units?
5647 BENNINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have?
Some of 5647 BENNINGTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5647 BENNINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
5647 BENNINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5647 BENNINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 5647 BENNINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR offer parking?
No, 5647 BENNINGTON DR does not offer parking.
Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5647 BENNINGTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have a pool?
No, 5647 BENNINGTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 5647 BENNINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5647 BENNINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5647 BENNINGTON DR has units with dishwashers.
