5647 BENNINGTON DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled clean townhome in very convenient location.It is approx. 5 miles from NAS gate. Fenced in backyard, new luxury vinyl planks in living area like new GE appliances make this one will not last long.