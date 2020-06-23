Large Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Beautiful Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with fenced in yard, New appliances, New tile, New carpet, Quiet Neighborhood. Your deposit for this unit depends on your credit score.
(RLNE2082576)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5646 Atlee Ave have any available units?
5646 Atlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.