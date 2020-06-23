All apartments in Jacksonville
5646 Atlee Ave

5646 Atlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5646 Atlee Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Beautiful Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with fenced in yard, New appliances, New tile, New carpet, Quiet Neighborhood.
Your deposit for this unit depends on your credit score.

(RLNE2082576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5646 Atlee Ave have any available units?
5646 Atlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5646 Atlee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Atlee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Atlee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5646 Atlee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5646 Atlee Ave offer parking?
No, 5646 Atlee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5646 Atlee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 Atlee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Atlee Ave have a pool?
No, 5646 Atlee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5646 Atlee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5646 Atlee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Atlee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5646 Atlee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5646 Atlee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5646 Atlee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
