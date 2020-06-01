All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

5641 ELLIS TRACE DR

5641 Ellis Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5641 Ellis Trace Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 in the Lakeshore area. Features include wood laminate floors, an updated kitchen and walk in closets. Pet possible with approval. This home does not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have any available units?
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have?
Some of 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR is pet friendly.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR offer parking?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not offer parking.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have a pool?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have accessible units?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia