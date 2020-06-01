Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR
5641 Ellis Trace Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5641 Ellis Trace Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 in the Lakeshore area. Features include wood laminate floors, an updated kitchen and walk in closets. Pet possible with approval. This home does not accept section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have any available units?
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have?
Some of 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR is pet friendly.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR offer parking?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not offer parking.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have a pool?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have accessible units?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia