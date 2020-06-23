All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5639 Akra Ave

5639 Akra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5639 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3781601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Akra Ave have any available units?
5639 Akra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5639 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Akra Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5639 Akra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5639 Akra Ave offer parking?
No, 5639 Akra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5639 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Akra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5639 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5639 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 Akra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 Akra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
