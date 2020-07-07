All apartments in Jacksonville
5638 Dakota Drive

5638 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Dakota Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Dakota Drive have any available units?
5638 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5638 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5638 Dakota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5638 Dakota Drive offer parking?
No, 5638 Dakota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5638 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5638 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 5638 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5638 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 5638 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5638 Dakota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5638 Dakota Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5638 Dakota Drive has units with air conditioning.

