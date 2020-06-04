All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

5637 LONG ST

5637 Long Street · No Longer Available
Location

5637 Long Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 5 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 LONG ST have any available units?
5637 LONG ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5637 LONG ST currently offering any rent specials?
5637 LONG ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 LONG ST pet-friendly?
No, 5637 LONG ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5637 LONG ST offer parking?
Yes, 5637 LONG ST offers parking.
Does 5637 LONG ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 LONG ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 LONG ST have a pool?
No, 5637 LONG ST does not have a pool.
Does 5637 LONG ST have accessible units?
No, 5637 LONG ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 LONG ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 LONG ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 LONG ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 LONG ST does not have units with air conditioning.
