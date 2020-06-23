5635 Liddell Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Lovely Home - Open 2 bedroom Ft Caroline single-family home near Jacksonville University with a detached efficiency apartment! This is the perfect layout for roommates or a large family. Home features a beautiful Florida room, deck, extra storage sheds in addition to the efficiency apartment.



AREA: Ft Caroline

2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOMS

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge w/ Icemaker (as-is), Dishwasher

LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer are included but As is.

FLOORING: Hardwood and Tile Combo.

HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.

PARKING: 2 Car carport

PETS: Pets considered with a $25 monthly rent per pet.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one or two months rent depending on approval.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $60 per adult!

LEASE TERM: 12 months



(RLNE4402347)