All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5635 Liddell Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5635 Liddell Ln
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:46 PM

5635 Liddell Ln

5635 Liddell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5635 Liddell Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Lovely Home - Open 2 bedroom Ft Caroline single-family home near Jacksonville University with a detached efficiency apartment! This is the perfect layout for roommates or a large family. Home features a beautiful Florida room, deck, extra storage sheds in addition to the efficiency apartment.

AREA: Ft Caroline
2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge w/ Icemaker (as-is), Dishwasher
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer are included but As is.
FLOORING: Hardwood and Tile Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car carport
PETS: Pets considered with a $25 monthly rent per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one or two months rent depending on approval.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $60 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months

(RLNE4402347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Liddell Ln have any available units?
5635 Liddell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 Liddell Ln have?
Some of 5635 Liddell Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Liddell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Liddell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Liddell Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Liddell Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Liddell Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Liddell Ln offers parking.
Does 5635 Liddell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5635 Liddell Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Liddell Ln have a pool?
No, 5635 Liddell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Liddell Ln have accessible units?
No, 5635 Liddell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Liddell Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 Liddell Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia