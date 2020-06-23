5635 Liddell Ln

Amenities
Lovely Home - Open 2 bedroom Ft Caroline single-family home near Jacksonville University with a detached efficiency apartment! This is the perfect layout for roommates or a large family. Home features a beautiful Florida room, deck, extra storage sheds in addition to the efficiency apartment.
AREA: Ft Caroline
2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge w/ Icemaker (as-is), Dishwasher
LAUNDRY: Washer and Dryer are included but As is.
FLOORING: Hardwood and Tile Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car carport
PETS: Pets considered with a $25 monthly rent per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one or two months rent depending on approval.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $60 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(RLNE4402347)