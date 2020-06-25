All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

5635 Atlee Ave

5635 Atlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Atlee Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**Hurry In Special Won't Last Long** - ***1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent Now Through August 31st! ***

Monroe Manor is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville Florida. Within walking distance you have Merritt Park. You will love being close to some of Jacksonville's finest schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Just a few steps away from I-10, which means just a short drive to Atlanta beach, St. Johns River, Riverside Arts Market and many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Come see why everyone's calling us Home.

Apply online get approved in minutes. www.upsidepm.com

(RLNE3781599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Atlee Ave have any available units?
5635 Atlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5635 Atlee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Atlee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Atlee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave offer parking?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have a pool?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
