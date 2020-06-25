All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5635 Atlee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5635 Atlee Ave
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

5635 Atlee Ave

5635 Atlee Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5635 Atlee Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5635 Atlee Ave Available 06/15/19 -

(RLNE3781599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Atlee Ave have any available units?
5635 Atlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5635 Atlee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Atlee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Atlee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave offer parking?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have a pool?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Atlee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Atlee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia