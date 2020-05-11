Rent Calculator
5635 Akra Ave
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5635 Akra Ave
5635 Akra Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5635 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3781603)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5635 Akra Ave have any available units?
5635 Akra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5635 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Akra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Akra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5635 Akra Ave offer parking?
No, 5635 Akra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Akra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5635 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5635 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Akra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Akra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
