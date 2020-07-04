Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5630 Greatpine Ln N.
5630 Greatpine Ln N
Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:28 PM
1 of 6
5630 Greatpine Ln N
5630 Great Pine Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5630 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Okay!
Area Schools
K-5: Venetia Elementary
6-8: J.E.B. Stuart Middle
9-12: Robert E Lee High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N have any available units?
5630 Greatpine Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5630 Greatpine Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Greatpine Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Greatpine Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N offer parking?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N have a pool?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N have accessible units?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Greatpine Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Greatpine Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
