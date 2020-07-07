All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

5626 Akra Ave.

5626 Akra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Hurry In Special Won't Last Long** - Move in by December 31, 2019 and receive 1/2 off 1st month!
Deposit equal to 1 months rent!
$50.00 app fee

Apply @ upsidepm.com

(RLNE2473370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Akra Ave. have any available units?
5626 Akra Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5626 Akra Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Akra Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Akra Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Akra Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Akra Ave. offer parking?
No, 5626 Akra Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Akra Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Akra Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Akra Ave. have a pool?
No, 5626 Akra Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Akra Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5626 Akra Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Akra Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Akra Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 Akra Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 Akra Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

