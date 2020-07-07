Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5610 Marathon Parkway
5610 Marathon Parkway
No Longer Available
Location
5610 Marathon Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms, two and half baths, wet bar, fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. Close to NAS JAX and 295.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway have any available units?
5610 Marathon Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5610 Marathon Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Marathon Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Marathon Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway offer parking?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway have a pool?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Marathon Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Marathon Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
