Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5609 BROOKLYN RD
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5609 BROOKLYN RD
5609 Brooklyn Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5609 Brooklyn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD have any available units?
5609 BROOKLYN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5609 BROOKLYN RD currently offering any rent specials?
5609 BROOKLYN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 BROOKLYN RD pet-friendly?
No, 5609 BROOKLYN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD offer parking?
Yes, 5609 BROOKLYN RD offers parking.
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 BROOKLYN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD have a pool?
No, 5609 BROOKLYN RD does not have a pool.
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD have accessible units?
No, 5609 BROOKLYN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 BROOKLYN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 BROOKLYN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 BROOKLYN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
