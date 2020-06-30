All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

5608 ENCHANTED DR

5608 Enchanted Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Enchanted Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY BRICK HOME, LARGE BACK YARD, 2 STORAGE SHEDS, FLORIDA ROOM. HOME HAS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM WITH 6 CAMERAS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have any available units?
5608 ENCHANTED DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5608 ENCHANTED DR currently offering any rent specials?
5608 ENCHANTED DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 ENCHANTED DR pet-friendly?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR offer parking?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not offer parking.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have a pool?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have a pool.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have accessible units?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have units with air conditioning.

