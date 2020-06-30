Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5608 ENCHANTED DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5608 ENCHANTED DR
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5608 ENCHANTED DR
5608 Enchanted Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5608 Enchanted Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY BRICK HOME, LARGE BACK YARD, 2 STORAGE SHEDS, FLORIDA ROOM. HOME HAS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM WITH 6 CAMERAS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have any available units?
5608 ENCHANTED DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5608 ENCHANTED DR currently offering any rent specials?
5608 ENCHANTED DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 ENCHANTED DR pet-friendly?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR offer parking?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not offer parking.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have a pool?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have a pool.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have accessible units?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 ENCHANTED DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 ENCHANTED DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia