Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM
5603 Wesconnett Blvd
5603 Wesconnett Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5603 Wesconnett Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come check out this newly remodeled home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd have any available units?
5603 Wesconnett Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd have?
Some of 5603 Wesconnett Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5603 Wesconnett Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Wesconnett Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Wesconnett Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5603 Wesconnett Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd offer parking?
No, 5603 Wesconnett Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Wesconnett Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd have a pool?
No, 5603 Wesconnett Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5603 Wesconnett Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Wesconnett Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 Wesconnett Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
