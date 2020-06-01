Rent Calculator
5578 MILMAR DR S
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM
5578 MILMAR DR S
5578 Milmar Drive South
No Longer Available
Location
5578 Milmar Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
large, brick, 2 bedroom home has hardwood floors, good sized rooms, seperate dining room, inside laundry, garage, and wood paneled den. great location in 32207 zip. Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5578 MILMAR DR S have any available units?
5578 MILMAR DR S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5578 MILMAR DR S have?
Some of 5578 MILMAR DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 5578 MILMAR DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5578 MILMAR DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5578 MILMAR DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5578 MILMAR DR S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5578 MILMAR DR S offer parking?
Yes, 5578 MILMAR DR S offers parking.
Does 5578 MILMAR DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5578 MILMAR DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5578 MILMAR DR S have a pool?
No, 5578 MILMAR DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5578 MILMAR DR S have accessible units?
No, 5578 MILMAR DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5578 MILMAR DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5578 MILMAR DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
