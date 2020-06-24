Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5560 GREATPINE LN S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5560 GREATPINE LN S
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5560 GREATPINE LN S
5560 Greatpine Ln S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5560 Greatpine Ln S, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
beautiful updated kitchen with wine rack. ceramic tile downstairs upstairs bedroom is carpeted full bath down stairs and upstairs. facing the lake with screened porch. washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5560 GREATPINE LN S have any available units?
5560 GREATPINE LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5560 GREATPINE LN S have?
Some of 5560 GREATPINE LN S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5560 GREATPINE LN S currently offering any rent specials?
5560 GREATPINE LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 GREATPINE LN S pet-friendly?
No, 5560 GREATPINE LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5560 GREATPINE LN S offer parking?
No, 5560 GREATPINE LN S does not offer parking.
Does 5560 GREATPINE LN S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5560 GREATPINE LN S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 GREATPINE LN S have a pool?
No, 5560 GREATPINE LN S does not have a pool.
Does 5560 GREATPINE LN S have accessible units?
No, 5560 GREATPINE LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 GREATPINE LN S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5560 GREATPINE LN S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia