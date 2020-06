Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home to the Twin Oaks Apartment Community! Nestled just in the heart of Arlington, a stones throw away from the St. Johns River, and easy access to Downtown Jacksonville, Regency Square Mall, and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has been freshly painted and updated! Generous sized Living/Dining Combo, 2 Large Bedrooms, and Open Kitchen! Interior Laundry Connections(You must bring your own Washer/Dryer). $760/mo + $25/water, $10, trash, and $5 pest for $795/mo total.