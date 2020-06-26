Rent Calculator
5544 Norde Drive West
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5544 Norde Drive West
5544 Norde Dr W
·
No Longer Available
Location
5544 Norde Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Relax and enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that features a garage, spacious yard and more!
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5544 Norde Drive West have any available units?
5544 Norde Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5544 Norde Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Norde Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 Norde Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5544 Norde Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 5544 Norde Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 5544 Norde Drive West offers parking.
Does 5544 Norde Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 Norde Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 Norde Drive West have a pool?
No, 5544 Norde Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 5544 Norde Drive West have accessible units?
No, 5544 Norde Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 Norde Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 Norde Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5544 Norde Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5544 Norde Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
