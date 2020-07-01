5537 PATSY ANNE DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

SAN JOSE / LAKEWOOD (32207) - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Breakfast Bar - Hardwood Floors - CH&A - Fans - Washer / Dryer Hookup in Laundry Room - Storage - Patio - 1 Car Carport - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking - Pet OK. TENANT MUST HAVE IRRIGATION SYSTEM TURNED ON WITH JEA UPON APPROVAL.