All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5536 VILLAGE POND CIR
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:42 AM

5536 VILLAGE POND CIR

5536 Village Pond Cir · (352) 222-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5536 Village Pond Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR have any available units?
5536 VILLAGE POND CIR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5536 VILLAGE POND CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR offer parking?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR does not offer parking.
Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR have a pool?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR have accessible units?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5536 VILLAGE POND CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity