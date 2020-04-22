All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5536 Paul Bett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5536 Paul Bett Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5536 Paul Bett Drive

5536 Paulbett Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5536 Paulbett Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home that offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,488 sq ft of living space in Jacksonville, FL. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive have any available units?
5536 Paul Bett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5536 Paul Bett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Paul Bett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Paul Bett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Paul Bett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive offer parking?
No, 5536 Paul Bett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Paul Bett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive have a pool?
No, 5536 Paul Bett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive have accessible units?
No, 5536 Paul Bett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 Paul Bett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 Paul Bett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5536 Paul Bett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia