Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5536 KANKAKEE BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5536 KANKAKEE BLVD
5536 Kankakee Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5536 Kankakee Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brand new home comes with an open floor plan, spacious closets, large rooms, gated front and back yard and a 2 car garage. Easy to show. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD have any available units?
5536 KANKAKEE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5536 KANKAKEE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD does offer parking.
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD have a pool?
No, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5536 KANKAKEE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia