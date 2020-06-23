All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5529 NETTIE RD

5529 Nettie Road · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Nettie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 NETTIE RD have any available units?
5529 NETTIE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 NETTIE RD have?
Some of 5529 NETTIE RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 NETTIE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5529 NETTIE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 NETTIE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5529 NETTIE RD is pet friendly.
Does 5529 NETTIE RD offer parking?
No, 5529 NETTIE RD does not offer parking.
Does 5529 NETTIE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 NETTIE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 NETTIE RD have a pool?
No, 5529 NETTIE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5529 NETTIE RD have accessible units?
No, 5529 NETTIE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 NETTIE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5529 NETTIE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
