Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5528 Riverton Road

5528 Riverton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Riverton Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, FL. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,589.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 1 car garage port, private fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Riverton Road have any available units?
5528 Riverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Riverton Road have?
Some of 5528 Riverton Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Riverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Riverton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Riverton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Riverton Road is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Riverton Road offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Riverton Road does offer parking.
Does 5528 Riverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Riverton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Riverton Road have a pool?
No, 5528 Riverton Road does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Riverton Road have accessible units?
No, 5528 Riverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Riverton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5528 Riverton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
