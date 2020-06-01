All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5525 Oak Crossing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5525 Oak Crossing Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5525 Oak Crossing Drive

5525 W Oak Crossing Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5525 W Oak Crossing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change, Please do not disturb our current residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 2/22/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive have any available units?
5525 Oak Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5525 Oak Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Oak Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Oak Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Oak Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Oak Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia