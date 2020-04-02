Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:53 AM
5515 118TH ST
5515 118th Street
No Longer Available
5515 118th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this lovely mobile home, which features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room combo, open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and more.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5515 118TH ST have any available units?
5515 118TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5515 118TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
5515 118TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 118TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 5515 118TH ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5515 118TH ST offer parking?
No, 5515 118TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 5515 118TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 118TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 118TH ST have a pool?
No, 5515 118TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 5515 118TH ST have accessible units?
No, 5515 118TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 118TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 118TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 118TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 118TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
