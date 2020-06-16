All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5508 Wesconnett Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5508 Wesconnett Blvd
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5508 Wesconnett Blvd

5508 Wesconnett Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5508 Wesconnett Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4590418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd have any available units?
5508 Wesconnett Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5508 Wesconnett Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Wesconnett Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Wesconnett Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd offer parking?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd have a pool?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 Wesconnett Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 Wesconnett Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia