All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 550 W 46TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
550 W 46TH ST
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

550 W 46TH ST

550 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

550 West 46th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 5 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 W 46TH ST have any available units?
550 W 46TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 550 W 46TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
550 W 46TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 W 46TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 550 W 46TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 550 W 46TH ST offer parking?
No, 550 W 46TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 550 W 46TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 W 46TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 W 46TH ST have a pool?
No, 550 W 46TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 550 W 46TH ST have accessible units?
No, 550 W 46TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 550 W 46TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 W 46TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 W 46TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 W 46TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia