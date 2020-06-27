All apartments in Jacksonville
548 STAFFORDSHIRE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

548 STAFFORDSHIRE

548 Staffordshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

548 Staffordshire Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1 car garage with nice private backyard. Close to shopping, Mayport NS, the Wonderwood Connector and the beach. Fresh paint and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have any available units?
548 STAFFORDSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have?
Some of 548 STAFFORDSHIRE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 STAFFORDSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
548 STAFFORDSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 STAFFORDSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE offers parking.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have a pool?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE has units with dishwashers.
