Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 548 STAFFORDSHIRE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
548 STAFFORDSHIRE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
548 STAFFORDSHIRE
548 Staffordshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
548 Staffordshire Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1 car garage with nice private backyard. Close to shopping, Mayport NS, the Wonderwood Connector and the beach. Fresh paint and new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have any available units?
548 STAFFORDSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have?
Some of 548 STAFFORDSHIRE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 548 STAFFORDSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
548 STAFFORDSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 STAFFORDSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE offers parking.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have a pool?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 548 STAFFORDSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 STAFFORDSHIRE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia