All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 547 W 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Jacksonville, FL
547 W 28th St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:31 AM
547 W 28th St
547 West 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
547 West 28th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful renovated condo features open floor plan, living room, kitchen wood cabinetry, 1 bedroom, 1 bath & patio to enjoy. Imagine the possibilities as you explore this unit. Pets are allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 547 W 28th St have any available units?
547 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 547 W 28th St have?
Some of 547 W 28th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 547 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
547 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 547 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 547 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 547 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 547 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 547 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 547 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 547 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
