Jacksonville, FL
547 W 28th St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:31 AM

547 W 28th St

547 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

547 West 28th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful renovated condo features open floor plan, living room, kitchen wood cabinetry, 1 bedroom, 1 bath & patio to enjoy. Imagine the possibilities as you explore this unit. Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 W 28th St have any available units?
547 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 W 28th St have?
Some of 547 W 28th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
547 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 547 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 547 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 547 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 547 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 547 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 547 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 547 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.

