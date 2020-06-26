All apartments in Jacksonville
5468 SELTON AVE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

5468 SELTON AVE

5468 Selton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5468 Selton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5468 SELTON AVE have any available units?
5468 SELTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5468 SELTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5468 SELTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5468 SELTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5468 SELTON AVE offer parking?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5468 SELTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5468 SELTON AVE have a pool?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5468 SELTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5468 SELTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5468 SELTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5468 SELTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
