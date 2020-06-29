Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5451 PLAYA WAY
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5451 PLAYA WAY
5451 Playa Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5451 Playa Way, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with hardwood floors, Central air & heat, Kit equipped with car port. Across from the town & country shopping center and minutes to the Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5451 PLAYA WAY have any available units?
5451 PLAYA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5451 PLAYA WAY have?
Some of 5451 PLAYA WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5451 PLAYA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5451 PLAYA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 PLAYA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5451 PLAYA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5451 PLAYA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5451 PLAYA WAY offers parking.
Does 5451 PLAYA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5451 PLAYA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 PLAYA WAY have a pool?
No, 5451 PLAYA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5451 PLAYA WAY have accessible units?
No, 5451 PLAYA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 PLAYA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 PLAYA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
