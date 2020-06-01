All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

5441 Kennerly Road

5441 Kennerly Road · No Longer Available
Location

5441 Kennerly Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Don't miss out on this great home. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath. Formal living and dining rooms leading into a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar. Bedroom 2 and 3 both have built in armories. Beautiful tile flooring throughout the entire house. Large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 Kennerly Road have any available units?
5441 Kennerly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 Kennerly Road have?
Some of 5441 Kennerly Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 Kennerly Road currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Kennerly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Kennerly Road pet-friendly?
No, 5441 Kennerly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5441 Kennerly Road offer parking?
Yes, 5441 Kennerly Road offers parking.
Does 5441 Kennerly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 Kennerly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Kennerly Road have a pool?
No, 5441 Kennerly Road does not have a pool.
Does 5441 Kennerly Road have accessible units?
No, 5441 Kennerly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Kennerly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 Kennerly Road has units with dishwashers.

