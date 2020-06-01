Don't miss out on this great home. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath. Formal living and dining rooms leading into a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar. Bedroom 2 and 3 both have built in armories. Beautiful tile flooring throughout the entire house. Large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5441 Kennerly Road have any available units?
5441 Kennerly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.