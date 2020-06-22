All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5423 Tampico Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5423 Tampico Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5423 Tampico Road

5423 Tampico Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5423 Tampico Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready and conveniently located home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. 5423 Tampico Road, in Jacksonville, is a great place to call home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Tampico Road have any available units?
5423 Tampico Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5423 Tampico Road currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Tampico Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Tampico Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Tampico Road is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Tampico Road offer parking?
No, 5423 Tampico Road does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Tampico Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Tampico Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Tampico Road have a pool?
No, 5423 Tampico Road does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Tampico Road have accessible units?
No, 5423 Tampico Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Tampico Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Tampico Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Tampico Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Tampico Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia