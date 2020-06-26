All apartments in Jacksonville
5423 Shady Pine Street South
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

5423 Shady Pine Street South

5423 Shady Pine Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Shady Pine Street South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South have any available units?
5423 Shady Pine Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5423 Shady Pine Street South currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Shady Pine Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Shady Pine Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Shady Pine Street South is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South offer parking?
No, 5423 Shady Pine Street South does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Shady Pine Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South have a pool?
Yes, 5423 Shady Pine Street South has a pool.
Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South have accessible units?
No, 5423 Shady Pine Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Shady Pine Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Shady Pine Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Shady Pine Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
