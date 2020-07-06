All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5411 Calloway Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5411 Calloway Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5411 Calloway Ct

5411 Calloway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5411 Calloway Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7c03870f7 ----
Come and see this recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home that offers you and your family 1252 sq. ft. Includes a screened in front porch and large fenced in back yard. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet deposit. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Calloway Ct have any available units?
5411 Calloway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5411 Calloway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Calloway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Calloway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Calloway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Calloway Ct offer parking?
No, 5411 Calloway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Calloway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Calloway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Calloway Ct have a pool?
No, 5411 Calloway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Calloway Ct have accessible units?
No, 5411 Calloway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Calloway Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Calloway Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 Calloway Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 Calloway Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia