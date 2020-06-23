5406 Community Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Lakewood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SAN JOSE / LAKEWOOD (32207) - Cul-de-Sac Lot - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Updated Designer Kitchen with Breakfast Bar / Food Prep Island and Double Oven - Wood Floors - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Remodeled Master Bath - Front Porch - Huge Covered Back Deck Overlooking a Lake - Storage Shed - 1 Car Garage - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking - Pet OK UNDER 40 BS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have any available units?
5406 COMMUNITY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.