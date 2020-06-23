All apartments in Jacksonville
5406 COMMUNITY CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5406 COMMUNITY CIR

5406 Community Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Community Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SAN JOSE / LAKEWOOD (32207) - Cul-de-Sac Lot - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Updated Designer Kitchen with Breakfast Bar / Food Prep Island and Double Oven - Wood Floors - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Remodeled Master Bath - Front Porch - Huge Covered Back Deck Overlooking a Lake - Storage Shed - 1 Car Garage - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking - Pet OK UNDER 40 BS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have any available units?
5406 COMMUNITY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have?
Some of 5406 COMMUNITY CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 COMMUNITY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5406 COMMUNITY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 COMMUNITY CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR is pet friendly.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR offers parking.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have a pool?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have accessible units?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR has units with dishwashers.
