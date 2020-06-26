All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

5402 TUBMAN DR S

5402 Tubman Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

5402 Tubman Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S have any available units?
5402 TUBMAN DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5402 TUBMAN DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5402 TUBMAN DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 TUBMAN DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5402 TUBMAN DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S offer parking?
Yes, 5402 TUBMAN DR S offers parking.
Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 TUBMAN DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S have a pool?
No, 5402 TUBMAN DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S have accessible units?
No, 5402 TUBMAN DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 TUBMAN DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 TUBMAN DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 TUBMAN DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
